WF Crime Stoppers offers extra cash for tips

It's the season of giving, and the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is giving out more cash for your tips.

From now until January 9 you can get an extra $200 if your information leads to an arrest.

This is the first year for Crime Stoppers to offer the extra money.

“It's the holiday season, our property crimes kind of increase that time of the year,” said Officer Brian Bohn, Coordinator of the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers. “So, in hopes of getting more tips in and getting more crimes solved we've increased the rewards."



Officer Bohn said they have been getting more calls in since they started this a few weeks ago.

He adds they could be doing it again next year too.

If you have any information on any crime call (940) 322-9888. You can even text a tip to CRIMES (274637).

Remember you never have to give your name, and it could earn you some extra holiday cash.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved