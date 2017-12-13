Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Texas is coming up

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.
The cold splash will take place on Saturday, February 3 at Boomtown Bay Family Aquatics Center at 104 Tommy Thorton Way.
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.
It's the season of giving, and the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is giving out more cash for your tips.
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...
