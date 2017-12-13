Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Texas is coming up - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Texas is coming up

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
(Source: Special Olympics Texas) (Source: Special Olympics Texas)
BURKBURNETT, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Texas is taking place in Burkburnett in February. 

The cold splash will take place on Saturday, February 3 at Boomtown Bay Family Aquatics Center at 104 Tommy Thorton Way. 

Participants can sign up as individuals or a team. Registration will be held at 8:30 a.m. the morning of the event and the plunge will take place at 10 a.m.

The cost is $50 for adults and $30 for 18-years-old and under. The fee will include a long-sleeve Polar Plunge t-shirt. 

All proceeds from the Polar Plunge will help fund SOTX programs and competitions for more than 500 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in the North Texas area. 

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
 

