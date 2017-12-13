Wish tree set up at WF Animal Service Center - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wish tree set up at WF Animal Service Center

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is in need of a few items for their animals.

Employees set up a Christmas wish tree in their lobby to make it easier for those who would like to donate to their animals this Christmas.

The wish tree is filled with paw shaped ornaments, and each ornament has the name of an item they could use to help their four-legged friends. 

