Helicopter hunting hopes to help with hog problem

Some Texoma farmers are fighting back against feral hogs.

The hogs eat acres of crops costing farmers thousands of dollars. Several farmers are using helicopter hog hunting, permissible due to the passing of a Texas Wildlife Depredation Act (HB 716), to lower the population of the hogs.

Farmers rent out their land to hunters who shoot the pigs from helicopters. Hog hunting is open season and hunters can do it any time of the day.

Texas A&M Texas Forest Service estimates there are at least 2 million feral hogs in Texas. That is almost 50-percent of the US population.

