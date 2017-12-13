USAF Band of the West visit Kirby band students

Band students at Kirby Middle School got a special visit this morning from The Air Force Band of the West Spectrum Winds.

The Airmen are highly trained professional musicians who dedicate themselves to serve their country through music.

The band from San Antonio provides hundreds of performances to military and civilian audiences, and Wednesday morning they performed for the students and gave them helpful tips to become a better musician.

Master Sergeant Hughey Hancock, the band first sergeant, said their mission is to honor, to inspire and connect with the American public.

"We hope that's inspiring them to want to serve the United States," Master Sgt. Hancock said. "We want to connect with them because a lot of the kids at this school have folks who work out at Sheppard in the military or the civilian workers at the base. We want to make that connection with them as well as make a connection as musicians."

The band will be performing a Christmas recital Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Midwestern State University in the Akin auditorium. The performance is free and open to the public.

