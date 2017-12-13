Wichita Co. Collections Office has closed

The Wichita County Collections Office closed last week, an office that brought in $400,000 last year in fines.

No changes will be made regarding where to pay your fines. You will continue to do so at the appropriate office.

Judge Woody Gossom said they hope to have a new system in place by the beginning of the year and thinks it could benefit the county long-term.

Multimedia Journalist Alex Achten will have more on this story tonight on Newschannel 6.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

