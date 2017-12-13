United Regional receives national award

United Regional Health Care is celebrating a big achievement after receiving a national award last week.

The hospital was selected for the 2017 Top Hospital by The Leapfrog group for its process and results in patient safety and quality.

Phyllis Cowling, President and CEO of United Regional, said she is very proud of this recognition for what it represents.

"To be 1 out of 109 hospitals recognized as a top quality safety out of 2,000, obviously that is very special," Cowling said. "What it did for us is basically reinforce that the things we are doing are the right things."

United Regional was also given an A for their fall 2017 Safety Grade, making it four consecutive A's. Since 2013 the hospital has received eight A's and two B's

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved