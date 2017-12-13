WF Animal Services Center is in need of items

The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is in need of a few items for its four-legged friends.

To make it easy for those who want to help this holiday season, they set up a Christmas wish tree in their lobby with ornaments shaped like paws. Each paw ornament has the name of an item they need.

Katrena Hamberger, the Animal Services Center Administrator, said they had really good response last year and hope this year is the same.

"Every ornament has something that's a little special for the animals that we have here in the shelter," Hamberger said. "Like, canned cat food, kitten food, puppy food, collars and leashes, toys, blankets."

Every month they take in at least 150 dogs and cats. Hamberger said these donations will help take better care of their animals.

Although they accept donations all year long they hope these items can be dropped off by Christmas.

