Health officials warning of Zika cases in south Texas - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Health officials warning of Zika cases in south Texas

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Zika Virus (Source: Raycom) Zika Virus (Source: Raycom)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

If you are traveling to south Texas this holiday season the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District wants you to take precautions from contracting the Zika virus. 

Health officials said the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed three new Zika cases in Hidalgo County. 

Health officials said in a press release, the concern is for residents who travel during the holidays to south Texas or any other locations where mosquitoes are active, may be at risk for Zika.

The DHSH is recommending anyone traveling to the Rio Grande Valley to take precautions even when traveling during the winter months. 

In this area, it stays warm enough for mosquitoes to stay active. There have also been reports of Zika activity in areas on the Mexican side of the border.

All travelers should protect themselves from mosquito bites by:

· Staying indoors when mosquitoes are most active. Limit outdoor activities during peak mosquito times.

· Wearing DEET insect repellent. Always wear repellant when outdoors and choose products that contain DEET. Please follow instructions on product label.

· Dressing in long sleeves and pants when outside.

· For extra protection, you may want to spray thin clothing with repellent.

If you have specific questions about the Zika virus, please call the Health District at 940.761.7892 or 7803.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Report: 3 women accuse music mogul Russell Simmons of rape

    Report: 3 women accuse music mogul Russell Simmons of rape

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 7:14 PM EST2017-12-14 00:14:28 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 9:16 AM EST2017-12-14 14:16:00 GMT
    Russell Simmons arrives at Universal Music Group's 2017 Grammy After Party at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for UMG/AP Images)Russell Simmons arrives at Universal Music Group's 2017 Grammy After Party at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for UMG/AP Images)

    Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.

    Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.

  • Fed rate increase is 3rd this year; foresees 3 more in 2018

    Fed rate increase is 3rd this year; foresees 3 more in 2018

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 2:14 PM EST2017-12-13 19:14:34 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:05 AM EST2017-12-14 09:05:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen attends a hearing of the Federal Reserve Board Joint Economic Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen attends a hearing of the Federal Reserve Board Joint Economic Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    Fed boosts key interest rate for third time this year to range of 1.25 percent to 1.5 percent.

    Fed boosts key interest rate for third time this year to range of 1.25 percent to 1.5 percent.

  • Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with NKorea

    Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with NKorea

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:33 PM EST2017-12-12 22:33:51 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 2:35 AM EST2017-12-14 07:35:57 GMT

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly