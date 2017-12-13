Health officials warning of Zika cases in south Texas

Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.
Fed boosts key interest rate for third time this year to range of 1.25 percent to 1.5 percent.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.
The Wichita County Collections Office has closed its doors.
