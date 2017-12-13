Health officials warning of Zika cases in south Texas

If you are traveling to south Texas this holiday season the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District wants you to take precautions from contracting the Zika virus.

Health officials said the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed three new Zika cases in Hidalgo County.

Health officials said in a press release, the concern is for residents who travel during the holidays to south Texas or any other locations where mosquitoes are active, may be at risk for Zika.

The DHSH is recommending anyone traveling to the Rio Grande Valley to take precautions even when traveling during the winter months.

In this area, it stays warm enough for mosquitoes to stay active. There have also been reports of Zika activity in areas on the Mexican side of the border.

All travelers should protect themselves from mosquito bites by:

· Staying indoors when mosquitoes are most active. Limit outdoor activities during peak mosquito times.

· Wearing DEET insect repellent. Always wear repellant when outdoors and choose products that contain DEET. Please follow instructions on product label.

· Dressing in long sleeves and pants when outside.

· For extra protection, you may want to spray thin clothing with repellent.

If you have specific questions about the Zika virus, please call the Health District at 940.761.7892 or 7803.

