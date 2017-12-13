Farmers use helicopters to protect land from hogs - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Farmers use helicopters to protect land from hogs

WICHITA COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Some Texoma farmers are looking for a solution to a problem that costs them a lot of money every year and their loss gets passed down to you and at higher prices.

It is all because feral hogs are destroying acres and acres of farmland. They run alongside these edges eating up all the crops costing farmers thousands of dollars. They leave behind their footprints and destruction.

"Hogs are a major problem and they're getting worse all the time," Paul Crumpler, a farmer, said.

In the last 20 years, wild hogs wrecked havoc across Texoma.They cause $400 million in damage each year in Texas alone.

"You can lose 100 percent of your crop before you can get it harvested," Wichita County Ag. Agent David Graf said.

Paul Crumpler's farm lost more than 150 acres of wheat last year. That cost him around $15,000 to $20,000.

"It's just money out of your pocket that you spent doing it and got nothing for it," Crumpler said.

Graf said more and more farmers are starting to take action to prevent these wild hog from destroying their crops by using helicopters for wild hog hunting.

It is permissible thanks to a Texas wildlife depredation act (HB 716). Farmers are allowed to rent out their land for wild hog hunting. Hog hunting is open season.

"The best thing we can do is using the hunting and controlling practices to knock down the population size as much as we can," Wichita County Game Warden Tyler Reed said.

Licensed hunters can go any time of the day with the farmer's permission. Texas Ag. agents are helping connect the helicopters hunters and those who need them.

"Its part of what we're trying to do is a measure that to determine if we're seeing an impact over a year's time," Graf said.

Crumpler said he does not see it ending the wild hog problem.

"They can hurt them for a while but they'll be right back," Crumpler said.

Just lowering the population is what Graf said some farmers can hope for. It is illegal to use poison to kill wild hogs in Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates there are at least 2 million feral hogs in the lone star state.

That is almost 50-percent of all the feral hogs in the United States. 

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Report: 3 women accuse music mogul Russell Simmons of rape

    Report: 3 women accuse music mogul Russell Simmons of rape

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 7:14 PM EST2017-12-14 00:14:28 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 10:06 AM EST2017-12-14 15:06:13 GMT
    Russell Simmons arrives at Universal Music Group's 2017 Grammy After Party at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for UMG/AP Images)Russell Simmons arrives at Universal Music Group's 2017 Grammy After Party at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for UMG/AP Images)

    Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.

    Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.

  • Fed rate increase is 3rd this year; foresees 3 more in 2018

    Fed rate increase is 3rd this year; foresees 3 more in 2018

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 2:14 PM EST2017-12-13 19:14:34 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:05 AM EST2017-12-14 09:05:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen attends a hearing of the Federal Reserve Board Joint Economic Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen attends a hearing of the Federal Reserve Board Joint Economic Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    Fed boosts key interest rate for third time this year to range of 1.25 percent to 1.5 percent.

    Fed boosts key interest rate for third time this year to range of 1.25 percent to 1.5 percent.

  • Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with NKorea

    Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with NKorea

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:33 PM EST2017-12-12 22:33:51 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 2:35 AM EST2017-12-14 07:35:57 GMT

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly