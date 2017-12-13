Cool, Quiet Finish to the Week

Today will be just as sunny as yesterday was, just cooler in the wake of an overnight cold front. Like yesterday winds will be northerly, look for highs in the mid 50s. Friday offers little in the way of changes weather wise. The weekend forecast is coming into focus a little better now. Winds will be gusty Saturday leading to increased wildfire danger. Highs will be near 60. It looks like parts of Oklahoma and Texas will see rain Saturday night into Sunday. Unfortunately, the best rain chances will be east of Texoma. The forecast through early next week suggests no major drops in temperatures.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist