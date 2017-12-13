Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive caught in Kentucky

A Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive was captured Monday in Kentucky. Herman Henry Fox, 35, was wanted for trafficking of persons and compelling prostitution by force/threat.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Kentucky found Fox and took him into custody. Fox is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and has been a fugitive since July 2017.

In addition to the current charges out of Brazos County, Texas, Fox has an extensive, violent, criminal history. For more information on his captured bulletin, click here. For a look at the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender List, click here.

