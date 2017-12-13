Presbyterian Manor CEO to retire after serving 30 plus years

After more than three decades of leading at Presbyterian Manor, CEO Jimmy Oakley is retiring.

Oakley plans on stepping down from the non-profit organization on December 31. He is credited with increasing the employee base to more than 250 workers and helping to construct the first Alzheimer's and Dementia care facility in the area.

"I always told my kids that if you find something you like you'll never work a day in your life. That's a quote from someone else but I've used it. And that's pretty well been my job here that I've enjoyed a job for 36 years. (I've) been blessed to have it and been blessed to help the people here during that time period," Oakley said.

Throughout his career, Oakley has been active on several non-profit boards and has advocated for both children and the elderly.

Employees at Presbyterian Manor said Oakley will be greatly missed by this community.

