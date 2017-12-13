Iowa Park's Acosta signs to play college softball

Lauren Acosta will represent Iowa Park at the next level, after signing Wednesday to play softball for Saint Louis Community College in Missouri
The newest high school sports program in Texoma is the Graham soccer team! The Steers and Lady Blues will join Rider, WFHS, Hirschi and Burkburnett as the only Texoma high school soccer programs
Scores and highlights from a busy Tuesday that included big boys' non-district games and district openers for a few girls districts
Scores from Monday night and highlights of Crowell's boys at Electra
Whitney Taylor poured in a season-high 18 points to lead Midwestern State to a road win over Angelo State last week to earn Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors
