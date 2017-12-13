Iowa Park's Acosta signs to play college softball - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Iowa Park's Acosta signs to play college softball

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Lauren Acosta signs to play college softball, surrounded by her parents
IOWA PARK, TX (KAUZ) -

Lauren Acosta will represent Iowa Park at the next level, after signing Wednesday to play softball for Saint Louis Community College in Missouri.

Acosta is a two-time 1st-team All-District outfielder for the Lady Hawks, who batted .444 as a junior with 23 runs batted in and 22 scored. She put together a 1.253 OPS this past season and earned THSWA Honorable Mention All-State honors.

She said that her club experience for USSSA Pride softball helped her get noticed by the Archers' coaching staff, after they saw her recruiting profile online.

She also wanted to thank her family and friends for all of the support they gave her on the way to this moment.

