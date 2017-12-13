Graham soccer program starts up this year

The newest high school sports program in Texoma is the Graham soccer team!

The Steers and Lady Blues will join Rider, WFHS, Hirschi and Burkburnett as the only Texoma high school soccer programs and will compete as an 'outlaw' team this season before joining a Class 4A district next season.

They will open their seasons with scrimmages on December 27th and will open the regular season January 4th with tournament play. The Steers will also compete in Burkburnett's Boomtown Invitational on January 11-13.

The Boys are coached by Tim Wankowicz while the girls will be lead by Misty Mills. The two will serve as each other's top assistants, as well.

Mills is a Graham HS native herself, and said that she's excited to give kids a chance to continue playing soccer at the high school level, which she was unable to do.

Click on the video players to hear from both head coaches!

