Graham soccer program starts up this year - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Graham soccer program starts up this year

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Graham girls soccer coach Misty Mills talks to her team in practice / Source: KAUZ Graham girls soccer coach Misty Mills talks to her team in practice / Source: KAUZ
GRAHAM, TX (KAUZ) -

The newest high school sports program in Texoma is the Graham soccer team!

The Steers and Lady Blues will join Rider, WFHS, Hirschi and Burkburnett as the only Texoma high school soccer programs and will compete as an 'outlaw' team this season before joining a Class 4A district next season.

They will open their seasons with scrimmages on December 27th and will open the regular season January 4th with tournament play. The Steers will also compete in Burkburnett's Boomtown Invitational on January 11-13.

The Boys are coached by Tim Wankowicz while the girls will be lead by Misty Mills. The two will serve as each other's top assistants, as well.

Mills is a Graham HS native herself, and said that she's excited to give kids a chance to continue playing soccer at the high school level, which she was unable to do.

Click on the video players to hear from both head coaches!

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • Iowa Park's Acosta signs to play college softball

    Iowa Park's Acosta signs to play college softball

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:19 PM EST2017-12-14 03:19:58 GMT
    Lauren Acosta signs to play college softball, surrounded by her parents / Source: KAUZLauren Acosta signs to play college softball, surrounded by her parents / Source: KAUZ

    Lauren Acosta will represent Iowa Park at the next level, after signing Wednesday to play softball for Saint Louis Community College in Missouri

    Lauren Acosta will represent Iowa Park at the next level, after signing Wednesday to play softball for Saint Louis Community College in Missouri

  • Graham soccer program starts up this year

    Graham soccer program starts up this year

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:39 PM EST2017-12-14 03:39:03 GMT
    Graham girls soccer coach Misty Mills talks to her team in practice / Source: KAUZGraham girls soccer coach Misty Mills talks to her team in practice / Source: KAUZ

    The newest high school sports program in Texoma is the Graham soccer team! The Steers and Lady Blues will join Rider, WFHS, Hirschi and Burkburnett as the only Texoma high school soccer programs

    The newest high school sports program in Texoma is the Graham soccer team! The Steers and Lady Blues will join Rider, WFHS, Hirschi and Burkburnett as the only Texoma high school soccer programs

  • HS hoops scores and highlights, Dec. 12

    HS hoops scores and highlights, Dec. 12

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:49 AM EST2017-12-13 05:49:00 GMT
    Hirschi's boys huddle during a timeout in their game at Rider Tuesday / Source: KAUZHirschi's boys huddle during a timeout in their game at Rider Tuesday / Source: KAUZ

    Scores and highlights from a busy Tuesday that included big boys' non-district games and district openers for a few girls districts

    Scores and highlights from a busy Tuesday that included big boys' non-district games and district openers for a few girls districts

    •   
Powered by Frankly