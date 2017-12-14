Hundreds flocked for coffee and donuts from Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins on Kemp Blvd. in Wichita Falls opened for business 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at 9 a.m. which included Mayor Stephen Santillana.

The owner said they were busy all morning and a lot of people were waiting outside and waiting at the drive-thru to pick up some Dunkin Donuts and coffee.

This is the second Dunkin Donuts in Wichita Falls. The First one is on Sheppard Air Force Base.

