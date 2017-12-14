Wichita Co. Jail inmate spike caused by employee error

A DPS trooper discovered several vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana during a traffic stop in the panhandle.
A Wichita Falls family is displaced by a fire on Thursday morning.
The Wichita County Jail has seen a recent rise in it's numbers.
Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.
Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins on Kemp Blvd. in Wichita Falls opened for business 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
