Wichita Co. Jail inmate spike caused by employee error

The Wichita County Jail has seen a recent rise in its numbers.

Sheriff David Duke said it was because an employee was incorrectly processing paperwork for inmates, causing delays getting them out of the jail and into state prisons.

Sheriff Duke said the employee has since been fired and the numbers have dropped.

However, Sheriff Duke is unhappy with what he calls 'false rumors' from one of the commissioners about intentionally padding the jail numbers.

Judge Woody Gossom said the numbers are high sometimes, but he's happy with the jail numbers.

