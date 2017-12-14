Health District issues Zika holiday travel warning

The Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District wants all those who are traveling this holiday season to protect themselves from mosquito bites after new Zika cases were confirmed in Texas.

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed three new Zika cases in Hidalgo County in South Texas.

The Health District is now warning those who travel down south and other locations where mosquitos are active may be at risk for Zika.

"What we want to do is not only keep you healthy but keep our mosquitos from getting that virus and transmitting that to people," Susan Morris, the Health District's environmental health administrator said.

Lynette Williams, the Health District's nurse administrator, said some of the symptoms can be similar to other things.

"You get a fever, rash, muscle pain, joint pain, and red eyes. So it's important that if you have traveled and you're getting these symptoms that you let your doctor know that you've traveled," William said.

Some precautions would be to stay indoors when mosquitos are most active, wear DEET insect repellent when outdoors and dress in long sleeves and pants.

You can visit the Center for Disease Control web page for a list of areas the Zika virus is known to occur in the U.S.

