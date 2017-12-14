Several pets lost in house fire in Wichita Falls

A Wichita Falls family is displaced by a fire on Thursday morning. Around 7:44 a.m. crews were called out to the home in the 1400 block of Gunnison.

Fire officials on scene could see smoke and fire coming from the home. It took crews 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Two people were in the home at the time the fire sparked but were able to get outside before the WFFD arrived on scene. Both were not injured. The residents said there may have been as many as eight cats and two dogs inside the home at the time of the fire.

Crews found three cats and two dogs, all were deceased. The damage to the home is estimated at $40,000 and its contents were estimated at $15,000.

The cause of the fire was a shorted string of Christmas lights on a live tree in the den of the home. It has been ruled accidental according to officials.

