Dunkin' Donuts Opens for Business

As of Thursday morning, a new option for coffee and donuts is now available in Wichita Falls.

Dunkin' Donuts opened for business Thursday morning at 5 a.m. and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 9 a.m. to kick-off their grand opening.

The new donut shop is located on Kemp St. between Westgate Dr. and Elmwood Ave. Suny Kurani, Dunkin' Donuts Co-Owner, said he's excited to bring in the two national chains to the Falls.

"Dunkin has come a long way, it's more about coffee now than donuts," Kurani said. "Although we have fantastic donuts too, it's all about the coffee. A Dunkin customer that loves the Dunkin coffee is a customer for life."

Kurani said with their drive-thru being open 24 hours 7 days a week, this will give people more options for coffee and donuts throughout the day.

