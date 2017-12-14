133 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop

A home is described as a total loss after a fire engulfed it Thursday near Bowie.
The Wichita County jail has been seeing a spike in the number of inmates, leading to many questions.
Several Wichita Falls children are riding shiny new bikes and helmets donated by Academy Sports and Outdoors.
As of Thursday a new option for coffee and donuts is now available in Wichita Falls. Dunkin' Donuts opened for business Thursday morning at 5 a.m. and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 9 a.m. to kick-off their grand opening.
The Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District wants all those who are traveling this holiday season to protect themselves from mosquito bites after new Zika cases were confirmed in Texas.
