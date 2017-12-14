133 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop

A DPS trooper discovered several vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana during a traffic stop in the panhandle.

Around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, the trooper stopped an RV on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. During a search of the RV, six large trash bags full of marijuana were found.

The total weight came out to be 133 pounds. Officials said the drugs are estimated to be worth $807,000 and were allegedly being taken from California to Atlanta.

The driver, Yi Zheng, 34, and passenger, Zaihao Yu, 26, were arrested for felony Possession of Marijuana. Both were booked into the Carson Co. Jail.

