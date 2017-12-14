Nearly 6 pounds of heroin seized during traffic stop

Nearly six pounds of heroin was taken off the streets in the panhandle.

On Tuesday, around 1:29 p.m. DPS troopers stopped a vehicle on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the trooper discovered two cellophane-wrapped packages of heroin inside a hidden compartment in the dashboard.

The heroin is worth $771,000 according to officials. They said the drugs were allegedly being taken from California to Florida.

The driver, Jorge Sotomayor-Vega, 35, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Carson County Jail.

