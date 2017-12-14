Nearly 6 pounds of heroin seized during traffic stop - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Nearly 6 pounds of heroin seized during traffic stop

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: DPS) (Source: DPS)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Nearly six pounds of heroin was taken off the streets in the panhandle.

On Tuesday, around 1:29 p.m. DPS troopers stopped a vehicle on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. 

During the stop, the trooper discovered two cellophane-wrapped packages of heroin inside a hidden compartment in the dashboard.

The heroin is worth $771,000 according to officials. They said the drugs were allegedly being taken from California to Florida. 

The driver, Jorge Sotomayor-Vega, 35, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Carson County Jail.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Fire engulfs home near Bowie

    Fire engulfs home near Bowie

    Thursday, December 14 2017 9:31 PM EST2017-12-15 02:31:37 GMT
    (Source:Bowie Rural Fire Department)(Source:Bowie Rural Fire Department)

    A home is described as a total loss after a fire engulfed it Thursday near Bowie. 

    A home is described as a total loss after a fire engulfed it Thursday near Bowie. 

  • Wichita Co. Sheriff upset over 'jail padding' rumors

    Wichita Co. Sheriff upset over 'jail padding' rumors

    Thursday, December 14 2017 7:46 PM EST2017-12-15 00:46:17 GMT
    Wichita County JailWichita County Jail

    The Wichita County jail has been seeing a spike in the number of inmates, leading to many questions.

    The Wichita County jail has been seeing a spike in the number of inmates, leading to many questions.

  • Christmas comes early for 30 Zundy Elementary students

    Christmas comes early for 30 Zundy Elementary students

    Thursday, December 14 2017 7:15 PM EST2017-12-15 00:15:35 GMT

    Several Wichita Falls children are riding shiny new bikes and helmets donated by Academy Sports and Outdoors. 

    Several Wichita Falls children are riding shiny new bikes and helmets donated by Academy Sports and Outdoors. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly