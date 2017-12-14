Breezy winds, mild temps and a little bit of rain

Good evening,

Temperatures will be chilly Saturday morning. Early risers will see temperatures near the freezing mark Saturday morning before the sun rises. Speaking of the sun, it will be mostly sunny in the morning, but more clouds will spread across the sky by the evening. There is a 20% chance for rain most likely for the eastern half of Texoma. The closer you live to I-35 the better your chance for rain is. However, any rain we do see won't accumulate to much, but every little bit counts. Saturday will be very breezy with southwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts at 30 mph possible. Fire danger is high tomorrow, but will lower heading into next week. Sunday will start out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs will be in the 60s. This will be on repeat throughout the week ahead until Friday. An arctic blast is likely for next weekend. Temperatures will be much cooler.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist