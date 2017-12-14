First Rainy Day in Several Weeks

For the first time in two months, Texoma will see significant rain today. Rain will become more scattered later this morning, with periods of heavy rain expected into the midday and afternoon hours. Beforre rain arrives, dense fog will be a problem this morning. Travel will be slow where visibility is below one half mile. With clouds and showers all day temperatures will remain in the 50s. Temperatures will reach their peak Thursday when highs will be in the 70s before a very strong cold front arrives. In the wake of the cold front, a very cold Christmas weekend when high temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Models have hinted at snow on Christmas eve. We're going to wait fo more reliable weather data before we add snow to the weekend forecast.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist