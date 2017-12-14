Latest on the Weekend Forecast

Its another cold morning with temperatures at or below freezing this morning. Like yesterday, we're expecting abundant sunshine today with highs in the 50s. The forecast for the weekend is not offering much in the way of changes. Saturday will be windy, which elevates our wildfire danger. Saturday will also be a touch warmer thanks to south winds. A significant disturbance, now over Mexico, will sweep through Texas Saturday, bringing fair rain chances to south and east Texas Saturday night. We've added a slight chance of rain to our forecast with the possibility of showers Saturday evening. Significant rain is not expected. Sunday will be cloudy with light winds with highs near 60. Temperatures are forecast to remain mild for much of the week.

Models are hinting at a cold blast in time for the Christmas Eve weekend.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist