Rain is back

We have some isolated light rain showers possible now through midnight tonight. Don't expect a lot of rain. Most of us will see less than 0.10" areas closer to I-35 have the best chance at seeing more rain. The wind is strong out of the South 10-20 mph. A gust of 30 mph has been recorded in Wichita Falls. Hold on to your hats. Thanks to the cloud coverage temperatures won't be too cold. Waking up early Sunday morning you can expect lows in the 40s. High temperatures will depend on how long the clouds stick around. Northeast Texoma will likely stay in the 50s tomorrow. Areas that see the sun will be in the lower 60s, about 60 degrees for Wichita Falls. We will have another shot at rain on Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s most of the week until Friday. Temperatures will drop heading into the weekend before thanksgiving. It will be very important to keep an eye on the First Alert 6 Weather App this week. If we get enough moisture winter precipitation will be possible. Confidence will grow in the week ahead and those with the First Alert 6 Weather App will be the first to know about changes in the forecast. Download it for free in your app store.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist