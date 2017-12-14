Rain is back in the forecast starting tonight

Rain!! It's back in the forecast though rain totals looks very light. The first chance will be later this evening and overnight into Sunday morning. Breezy southerly winds will warm us into the 60s this afternoon but these winds will also bring moisture into our currently very dry air. Rain totals will be light tonight, likely under a tenth of an inch, and won't help lower our drought levels. Our next chance of rain on Tuesday could be a little more widespread rain with slightly higher totals. It's not exactly what we need but it's a step in the right direction.

Temperatures this week stay relatively constant with highs in the 60s. A strong cold front is still expected late next week and will bring in arctic air for Christmas. Now here's where things get tricky, with cold air already in place, any storm systems that move through COULD bring some winter weather. It's a big travel time and we'll continue to monitor the situation. It's very much possible we could just see cold air and nothing else but we're watching the alternative closely. Have a good weekend!

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist