Weekend Weather Maker

Not much change in our weather is expected into Friday with similar weather conditions expected. However, a weather maker will push through late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning with a few showers possible. Most of the rain with this system will be to our east. Otherwise expect breezy milder conditions for Saturday.

The overall weather pattern looks fairly mild though the middle of next week, but computer models show a strong surge of Arctic air moving in late next week into next weekend.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist