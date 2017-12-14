Fire engulfs home near Bowie - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Fire engulfs home near Bowie

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source:Bowie Rural Fire Department) (Source:Bowie Rural Fire Department)
(Source:Bowie Rural Fire Department) (Source:Bowie Rural Fire Department)
BOWIE,TX(RNN Texoma) -

A home is described as a total loss after a fire engulfed it Thursday near Bowie.

Officials say the fire started at around 4:30 p.m near the corner of Pink Wilson Road and U.S 287 southbound.

Firefighters say the fire started in the bedroom of the single story house.

The elderly couple inside was able to get out without injury.

Some grass and out buildings were also burned.

A space heater has been determined to be the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Fire engulfs home near Bowie

    Fire engulfs home near Bowie

    Thursday, December 14 2017 9:31 PM EST2017-12-15 02:31:37 GMT
    (Source:Bowie Rural Fire Department)(Source:Bowie Rural Fire Department)

    A home is described as a total loss after a fire engulfed it Thursday near Bowie. 

    A home is described as a total loss after a fire engulfed it Thursday near Bowie. 

  • Wichita Co. Sheriff upset over 'jail padding' rumors

    Wichita Co. Sheriff upset over 'jail padding' rumors

    Thursday, December 14 2017 7:46 PM EST2017-12-15 00:46:17 GMT
    Wichita County JailWichita County Jail

    The Wichita County jail has been seeing a spike in the number of inmates, leading to many questions.

    The Wichita County jail has been seeing a spike in the number of inmates, leading to many questions.

  • Christmas comes early for 30 Zundy Elementary students

    Christmas comes early for 30 Zundy Elementary students

    Thursday, December 14 2017 7:15 PM EST2017-12-15 00:15:35 GMT

    Several Wichita Falls children are riding shiny new bikes and helmets donated by Academy Sports and Outdoors. 

    Several Wichita Falls children are riding shiny new bikes and helmets donated by Academy Sports and Outdoors. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly