Fire engulfs home near Bowie

A home is described as a total loss after a fire engulfed it Thursday near Bowie.

Officials say the fire started at around 4:30 p.m near the corner of Pink Wilson Road and U.S 287 southbound.

Firefighters say the fire started in the bedroom of the single story house.

The elderly couple inside was able to get out without injury.

Some grass and out buildings were also burned.

A space heater has been determined to be the cause of the fire.

