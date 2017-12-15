8 Year Old is impressed by all Santa does

Santa took time out of his busy schedule to visit First National Bank of Wichita Falls. A representative told us Mrs. Claus rearranged his schedule so he could be there today.

"It's real special for us because we're really a family-oriented bank," Gordon McCain, Retail Sales Leader said, "and it's important for us to see the light in the eyes of the little children coming in and also the adults that come in."

Shane Rater came to see Santa with his younger brother, younger sister, and his parents. He told Santa he was really impressed with all the work he has to do on Christmas.

"It was really fun, but I don't really want a lot for Christmas because Santa has to fly around so much and it's going to be hard delivering all those presents." Rater said. He's going to go down chimneys. He's going to go down a bunch of chimneys and imagine how much of that stuff he's going to get all over him. So, I just want one present this year."

The one present Rater hopes for? A remote control helicopter.