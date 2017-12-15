8 Year Old is impressed by all Santa does

The force was strong as theaters at Cinemark 14 Wichita Falls filled up for the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi "I've been a Star Wars fan since I was in 7th grade, Ezrah Brull said, "and when I heard that the sequels were being made I was like 'yes I need to see them.'" "The movies we already saw were really cool," Quinn Baxter said. "We like them and they're good," Vincent Baxter said. ...
Santa took time out of his busy schedule to visit First National Bank of Wichita Falls. A representative told us Mrs. Clause rearranged his schedule so he could be there today. "It's real special for us because we're really a family oriented bank," Gordon McCain, Retail Sales Leader said, "and it's important for us to see the light in the eyes of the little children coming in and also the adults that come in." Shane Rater came to see Sa...
A home is described as a total loss after a fire engulfed it Thursday near Bowie.
The Wichita County jail has been seeing a spike in the number of inmates, leading to many questions.
Several Wichita Falls children are riding shiny new bikes and helmets donated by Academy Sports and Outdoors.
