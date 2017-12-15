Graham falls in State Semifinals - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Graham falls in State Semifinals

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
The Graham Steers line up for a snap in the 4A Div. II State Semifinals Thursday against Pleasant Grove in Frisco / Source: KAUZ The Graham Steers line up for a snap in the 4A Div. II State Semifinals Thursday against Pleasant Grove in Frisco / Source: KAUZ

Class 4A Div. II Semifinal - Frisco

#4 Graham              14 (14-1)
#3 Pleasant Grove  45 (15-0)

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • Graham falls in State Semifinals

    Graham falls in State Semifinals

    Friday, December 15 2017 2:15 AM EST2017-12-15 07:15:14 GMT
    The Graham Steers line up for a snap in the 4A Div. II State Semifinals Thursday against Pleasant Grove in Frisco / Source: KAUZThe Graham Steers line up for a snap in the 4A Div. II State Semifinals Thursday against Pleasant Grove in Frisco / Source: KAUZ

    Highlights and post-game reaction from the Steers' loss to Texarkana Pleasant Grove on Thursday

    Highlights and post-game reaction from the Steers' loss to Texarkana Pleasant Grove on Thursday

  • Blitz on 6 High School Football Scoreboard

    Blitz on 6 High School Football Scoreboard

  • Iowa Park's Acosta signs to play college softball

    Iowa Park's Acosta signs to play college softball

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:19 PM EST2017-12-14 03:19:58 GMT
    Lauren Acosta signs to play college softball, surrounded by her parents / Source: KAUZLauren Acosta signs to play college softball, surrounded by her parents / Source: KAUZ

    Lauren Acosta will represent Iowa Park at the next level, after signing Wednesday to play softball for Saint Louis Community College in Missouri

    Lauren Acosta will represent Iowa Park at the next level, after signing Wednesday to play softball for Saint Louis Community College in Missouri

    •   
Powered by Frankly