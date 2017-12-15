Star Wars fans look forward to seeing The Last Jedi - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Star Wars fans look forward to seeing The Last Jedi

By Carly Smith, Meteorologist/Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

The force was strong as theaters at Cinemark 14 Wichita Falls filled up for the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

"I've been a Star Wars fan since I was in 7th grade, Ezrah Brull said, "and when I heard that the sequels were being made I was like 'yes I need to see them.'"  

 "The movies we already saw were really cool," Quinn Baxter said.

"We like them and they're good," Vincent Baxter said. 

A tradition for many families that dates back to 1977. Parents bring a new hope to their kids. 

"We've been going to the openings since they've been coming out so it's been a family tradition," Anthony Taylor said. 

"I've been watching star wars since I was a toddler with my dad," Sam Franklin said.

A new trilogy brings new favorites Quinn and Vincent Baxter said they hope to get for Christmas.

"I want a BB-8 stuffed animal and a Rey like toy," Quinn said.

The old droids are still looked for. Kara Tayor said her favorite was R2-D2.

"Also this is Carrie Fisher's last movie," Brull said. "So it will be a very sad moment but definitely wouldn't miss it for the world."

Carrie Fisher played Princess Leia. She passed away last December but filmed the movie before she died. 

"It's just very sad because she's been there from the start," Kennedy Baker said. 

"I mean I speak for every star wars fan when I say this that she was an inspiration, especially for young girls and women," Brull said.   

Cinemark is the only theater in Wichita Falls showing Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

