Local business honored with safety award

By Angie Lankford, Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The worker's comp commissioner of Texas honored a Wichita Falls business, WPT Power Corporation, and its employees with the Lone Star Safety Award Wednesday.

The award recognizes them for creating a safe work space and maintaining low rates of on-the-job injuries and illnesses.

WPT Power was also praised for prioritizing the use of protective equipment and getting employees involved in a health and safety policy.

