Hospice Wichita Falls kicks off Radio Day

Hospice of Wichita Falls is working to light their tree Friday at the top of the Chase bank in Wichita Falls. At the close of business Thursday, the nonprofit was $19,000 away from their $200,000 goal.

All day Friday is hospice radio day at 102.3 The Bull. $10 lights a light on the tree. Radio day started at 7 a.m. Friday and donations were rolling in.

"It is exciting to hear all of the callers come in and seeing all the lights that get lit up every hour," said Courtney Galloway with Hospice, Wichita Falls. "We have our goals its incredibly exciting and we are appreciative of the community for their support."

Radio day goes until 5 p.m. Friday. If you want to donate money to hospice to help light the tree, you can do that by calling 940-687-3555.

