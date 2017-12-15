Santa & WFPD drop off presents to children at United Regional

Santa Claus is very busy this time of the year, but he makes time for everyone and that was no different Friday morning at United Regional.

He, his elves, and officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department dropped off gifts to kids and their parents. Santa said his ultimate goal is to put a smile on all the kid's faces.

Multimedia Journalist, Alex Achten will have more on this story on Newschannel 6.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved