Kiwanis Club & Santa present gifts to WFISD students

Santa Claus made a quick stop at several Wichita Falls ISD schools on Friday, just 10 days before Christmas.

Jolly St. Nick handed out goodies provided by The University Kiwanis Club which included individualized campus spirit sweatshirts, hygiene kits, books and candy canes.

The event is all part of the non-profits annual Christmas Project. The Kiwanis Club devotes $25,000 per year for the project.

Multimedia Journalist, Jesse Canales will have more on this story on Newschannel 6.

