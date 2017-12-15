Sizzling With 6: Gypsy Kit Dr. Pepper Pulled Pork Tacos - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Sizzling With 6: Gypsy Kit Dr. Pepper Pulled Pork Tacos

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Ingredients: 

1 Flour Tortilla
1 oz French Fries
2 oz Dr. Pepper Pulled Pork 
1 oz Black Bean Corn Relish 
1 tbsp Sriracha Mayo 
1 tbsp Sour Cream 
Chopped Cilantro to Garnish 

Procedure: 

Put all the ingredients together in the flour tortilla and enjoy. This taco was the winner for one of the state food truck championships the Gypsy Kit has competed in. To take advantage of this week's Sizzling With 6 deal, click here.


 

