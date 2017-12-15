Sizzling With 6: Gypsy Kit Dr. Pepper Pulled Pork Tacos

Ingredients:
1 Flour Tortilla
1 oz French Fries
2 oz Dr. Pepper Pulled Pork
1 oz Black Bean Corn Relish
1 tbsp Sriracha Mayo
1 tbsp Sour Cream
Chopped Cilantro to Garnish
Procedure:
Put all the ingredients together in the flour tortilla and enjoy. This taco was the winner for one of the state food truck championships the Gypsy Kit has competed in. To take advantage of this week's Sizzling With 6 deal, click here.
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
(940) 322-6957EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.