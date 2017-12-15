The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Jonathan Maxwell

Black Male

DOB: 11-09-73 Blk/Bro

180 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall

Wanted For: Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/400g in Drug-Free Zone

Michael Esquibel

Hispanic Male

DOB: 12-14-74 Blk/Bro

175 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall

Wanted For: Theft / Possession of Firearm

Vickie Austin

White Female

DOB: 07-12-59 Bro/Blu

130 Lbs. / 5'0" Tall

Wanted For: Fraudulent Use / Possession of Identifying Information

Bradley Byrd

White Male

DOB: 01-17-84 Bro/Blu

170 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of a Building

Louis Edward Green, Jr.

Black Male

DOB: 11-12-84 Blk/Bro

180 Lbs. / 6'01" Tall

Wanted For: Evading Arrest with Previous Convictions

