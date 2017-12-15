Walmart, Sam's Club donate thousands to north Texas hospitals

Walmart and Sam's Club associates came together to raise money for six children's hospital in North Texas.

Associates helped raise $480,750 for the annual Children's Miracle Network Hospitals campaign.

This fundraiser is part of a broader national effort that raised more than $35 million to support the 170 member hospitals across the nation.

"There is a great sense of community when our associates and our customers rally around a cause we all believe in like supporting CMN Hospitals," said Kellie Duhr, Director of Public Affairs and Government Relations in a statement. "We always say that every dollar counts, and we are so grateful for our customers and members who donate to help children live better in communities across Texas."

United Regional in Wichita Falls received $32,259 from the fundraiser campaign.

