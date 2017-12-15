University Kiwanis Club brings Christmas to WFISD kids

Santa Claus made multiple stops across Texoma on Friday to spend time with our children.

Around 2,000 students across four different Wichita Falls ISD schools, Zundy, Kate Burgess, Booker T. and Scotland Park, got the opportunity to meet Santa and go home with a nice goodie bag.

The meeting with the kids and Mr. Claus was put together by the University Kiwanis Club for its sixth annual Christmas project.

"When they come in and see Santa for the first time, wide-eyed, they sit down for a little while and say 'wow what is this?' It's fun," Phil Brooks a Kiwanis Club member said.

"You're awestruck," Abby Pope Zundy Elementary librarian said. "You read stories about him and when you get to see him in person it's just pure joy."

The non-profit devotes $25,000 to put the event together.

"We started with tennis shoes, gym shoes, and we did that for about three years," Brooks said. "We decided to change to sweatshirts because the youth grow up fast. They grow out of the shoes right away. The sweaters are going to last a long time."

Some children asked for practical gifts like dolls or playhouses while others asked for gifts that will take a little more Christmas magic to put together. Eligh Rubio, 6, asked Santa for a 'real dinosaur.'

"I'll give it food and water. I want to get a rainbow one," he said. "That's going to be a feat to handle," Santa Claus said.

Brooks said the money to pay for the Christmas tradition event comes from the non-profits annual pancake festival at the Wichita Falls MPEC. Tickets for the event are already on sale.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved