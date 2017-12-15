Santa Claus, WFPD visit kids at United Regional

We all know how busy Santa Claus is this time of the year as it's crunch time to get presents to all the kids.

However, every year he makes time for all of them and it was no different Friday morning at United Regional in Wichita Falls.

"Some of these kids may not be at home on Christmas Eve," Santa Claus said. "So we've got to track them down and find them. That's why I'm here."

Saint Nick is hard at work making this holiday season one no kid will forget. He spent Friday morning with his elves and Wichita Falls police officers delivering presents to kids at United Regional.

"It's a good thing to do," Officer Tim Johnson said. "It makes our day to put a smile on their face and know they're having a good time."

Officer Johnson said the department loves to help out each year.

"It helps us kind of bridge the gap between the community and gets the officers involved," he said. "Let's the people know we're human too and we can all get along together."

Santa said his favorite part of visiting the children is the way they light up when they see him.

"I'm the real Santa Claus and they just look at me like boy your something else," Santa said. "It's great. It makes their day and makes our day."

Santa has left but looks forward to walking the hospital halls next year with his elves and officers making it, for some kids, another Christmas to remember.

Officer Johnson said it's all about just making these kids and parents feel a little bit better around the Christmas season. One parent told Newschannel 6 the best gift they could get would be to go home with their kid this Christmas.

The Wichita Falls Police Officers Association has been partnering up with Santa and his elves for many years to make this all possible. Officer Johnson said they also look forward to being back next year.

