High school hoops: Dec. 15

High school hoops: Dec. 15

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Holliday coach Derek Winn talks to his team at the start of the 3rd quarter Friday against Henrietta / Source: KAUZ Holliday coach Derek Winn talks to his team at the start of the 3rd quarter Friday against Henrietta / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls

District 5-5A

#13 Denison  65 (2-0)
Rider             48 (1-2)

Wichita Falls  35 (0-3)
Denton           65 (3-0)

District 8-3A

Paradise  35 (1-1)
Bowie      51 (2-0)

Jacksboro  81 (2-0)
City View   27 (0-2)

Henrietta  36 (0-2)
Holliday    43 (2-0)

#22 Nocona  56 (1-1)
Boyd             40 (0-2)
NOC: Emma Meekins 28 pts

District 9-2A

Electra               36 (0-1)
#14 Archer City  61 (1-0)
ELE: Alyssa Waggoner 16 pts
AC: Kennedy Huseman 18 pts, Kacey Hasley 16

#17 Seymour  42 (1-0)
Petrolia           18 (0-1)

#5 Windthorst  66 (1-0)
Munday           28 (0-1)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 31 pts, Claire Hemmi 11

Olney      28 (0-1)
Quanah  34 (1-0)

District 21-1A

Forestburg  12
Slidell          57

Non-District

Estacado      65
Burkburnett  58
BURK: Eternity Jackson 21 pts

Iowa Park    29
Gainesville  38

#6 Notre Dame  36
Vernon               69
ND: Ellen Parkey 12 pts
VER: Bethany Jones 17 pts

Crosbyton  19
Benjamin    88
BEN: Myca Flowers 31 pts

Wichita Christian  32
Wilson (OK)         45
WCS: Addi Vasquez 13 pts

Christ Academy  43
Perrin-Whitt        22
CA: Danielle Okeke 21 pts

Boys

Non-District

Rider             53
Sweetwater  41
(in Haskell)

Whitesboro    44
Wichita Falls  51
WF: Kobe Graham 14 pts, Austin Dishman 13

#12 Putnam City West (OK)  68
#16 Hirschi                            45
(in Norman, OK)

Iowa Park  55
City View   60
IP: Kaden Ashlock 18 pts
CV: Austin Lucas 39 pts

Holliday  68
Vernon   44
HOL: Noah Parker 17 pts, 200th career win for Kyle Tucker

#3 Bowie       40
#24 Decatur  39

Archer City    76
Notre Dame  27
AC: Coltin Knobloch 20 pts

Santo  37
Olney  43
OLN: Jalen Terry 25 pts

Quanah    46
Stamford  49

Alvord         49
Windthorst  44

Christ Academy  49
Perrin-Whitt        66
CA: Carson Kosub 17 pts

