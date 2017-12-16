Pajamas day with Santa at Frank & Joe's - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Pajamas day with Santa at Frank & Joe's

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Dozens of kids stayed in their pajamas Saturday morning and enjoyed lots of Christmas activities at Frank & Joe's coffee house.

The event started at 9:30 a.m. and the activities were centered around the Polar Express.

Kids got to sit down by the fireplace for story time with a fancy polar express hot chocolate and cookies in hand. 

They also had a chance to make a keepsake ornament or even a Santa cookie plate.

"I think events like this for the community are good for kids to be involved with each other," Jessica Edwards, Frank & Joe's Co-Founder said.

The fun didn't stop there, the kids even had the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus for just $1.

The money raised was donated to nonprofit, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County.

