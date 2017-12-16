WFFD gives tips on live Christmas tree to avoid tragedy

The Wichita Falls Symphony will be hosting Canadian Brass.
The Wichita Falls Symphony will be hosting Canadian Brass.
Both Democratic and Republican operatives say abortion may take a backseat to other issues in 2018 now that conservative Alabama has elected a Democrat who supports abortion rights.
Both Democratic and Republican operatives say abortion may take a backseat to other issues in 2018 now that conservative Alabama has elected a Democrat who supports abortion rights.
It takes just seconds for a live Christmas tree to go up in flames and take everything with it. For that reason, The Wichita Falls Fire Department is reminding everyone of the precautions you should take to prevent that from happening in your home.
It takes just seconds for a live Christmas tree to go up in flames and take everything with it. For that reason, The Wichita Falls Fire Department is reminding everyone of the precautions you should take to prevent that from happening in your home.
Dozens of kids stayed in their pajamas Saturday morning and enjoyed lots of Christmas activities at Frank & Joe's coffee house. The event started at 9:30 a.m. and the activities were centered around the Polar Express.
Dozens of kids stayed in their pajamas Saturday morning and enjoyed lots of Christmas activities at Frank & Joe's coffee house. The event started at 9:30 a.m. and the activities were centered around the Polar Express.
Americans are painting a pessimistic view of the country and President Donald Trump as 2017 comes to a close.
Americans are painting a pessimistic view of the country and President Donald Trump as 2017 comes to a close.