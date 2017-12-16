WFFD gives tips on live Christmas tree to avoid tragedy

It takes just seconds for a live Christmas tree to go up in flames and take everything with it.

For that reason, The Wichita Falls Fire Department is reminding everyone of the precautions one should take to prevent that from happening in our homes.

Fire safety starts as soon as the tree is bought. You need to make sure you cut 2 inches from the base of the trunk before placing it in your home.

Joe Raub, WFFD Battalion Chief, said it's also very important to water the tree daily.

The tree should be kept at least 3 feet away from any type of heat sources like candles, space heaters or a fireplace.

Christmas lights are also something you need to keep a close eye on.

"You don't want to use old worn-out cords that have loose bulbs in them," Battalion Chief Raub said. "They don't happen often but when they do happen they're pretty bad."

He also recommends getting rid of the tree after Christmas.

Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage.



