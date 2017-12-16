Canadian Brass performing at Memorial Auditorium

The Wichita Falls Symphony will be hosting Canadian Brass.

This group has the reputation as one of the most popular brass ensembles and has earned the distinction as "the world's most famous brass group."

The performance will be held at Memorial Auditorium at 1300 7th Street from 7:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m Saturday, December 16th.

Tickets are between $10-$40.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved