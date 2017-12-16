Veterans placing wreaths to honor their own - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Veterans placing wreaths to honor their own

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Hundred's of wreaths are being spruced up before being placed on headstone's at the county cemetery in Wichita Falls.

The city's chapter of the American Legion created the tradition 10 years ago to honor a military veteran from Windthorst.

It started with only two wreaths and now they're planning on placing at least 800 tomorrow.

"Veterans that are in the county cemetery most of them don't have family," said Ray Sluder. "We take it upon ourselves to go over there and place wreaths. We'll put large wreaths on the veterans and every third grave on there we'll put a wreath on it."

Inez Foster, member of American Legion post 202, said being able to place the wreath's make her feel so special.

"It makes you feel so honored to be able to stand there and say thank you for your service sir and may you rest in peace. That's what it means to everybody."

Sluder says volunteers are still needed. If you want to help place wreaths, everyone will meet tomorrow at the pavilion inside the county cemetery just before one in the afternoon.

