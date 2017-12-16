Non-profits help rebuild veteran's home

Health leaders say they are alarmed about reports that officials at the nation's top public health agency are being told not to use certain words in official budget documents, including "fetus," and "transgender.".
Both Democratic and Republican operatives say abortion may take a backseat to other issues in 2018 now that conservative Alabama has elected a Democrat who supports abortion rights.
Hundred's of wreaths are being spruced up before being placed on headstone's at the county cemetery in Wichita Falls.
Several Texomans showed off their strength for a good cause on Saturday. Endunamoo Strength and Conditioning Gym on Harrison Street in Wichita falls hosted the 'Sleigh Pull Fundraiser,' it was a weightlifting contest that helped Midwestern State University's powerlifting team pay for competitions around the state.
Donations by Texomans are on their way to a family in Mexico to help them bury their loved one, Jose Luis Cordova, 36, who was murdered outside a restaurant in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His cousin, Javier Juarez, made his final collections on Saturday.
