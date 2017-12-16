UPDATE: WF man makes final collections for cousin's funeral - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

UPDATE: WF man makes final collections for cousin's funeral

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Donations by Texomans are on their way to a family in Mexico to help them bury their loved one, Jose Luis Cordova, 36, who was murdered outside a restaurant in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

His cousin, Javier Juarez, made his final collections on Saturday. The week after Cordova was murdered, he left several donation jars in Mexican supermarkets, like Carniceria Los Cuates, to help return Cordova's body back to his hometown in Mexico. 

"I feel great and I want to give thanks to everyone in Wichita Falls for all their support they have given me, for their donations," Juarez said. "God bless them and much more."

More than $450 was raised.

Juarez said Cordova's body was sent to Mexico Saturday night, he transferred the money to Cordova's parents to cover Sunday's funeral costs. He also said "the family finally has closure now that he will be back and his alleged killer is in jail."

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • A CDC ban on 'fetus' and 'transgender?' Experts alarmed

    A CDC ban on 'fetus' and 'transgender?' Experts alarmed

    Saturday, December 16 2017 7:49 PM EST2017-12-17 00:49:07 GMT
    Saturday, December 16 2017 9:52 PM EST2017-12-17 02:52:05 GMT

    Health leaders say they are alarmed about reports that officials at the nation's top public health agency are being told not to use certain words in official budget documents, including "fetus," and "transgender.".

    Health leaders say they are alarmed about reports that officials at the nation's top public health agency are being told not to use certain words in official budget documents, including "fetus," and "transgender.".

  • After Alabama, abortion may be backseat issue in 2018 races

    After Alabama, abortion may be backseat issue in 2018 races

    Saturday, December 16 2017 12:06 PM EST2017-12-16 17:06:09 GMT
    Saturday, December 16 2017 9:49 PM EST2017-12-17 02:49:56 GMT

    Both Democratic and Republican operatives say abortion may take a backseat to other issues in 2018 now that conservative Alabama has elected a Democrat who supports abortion rights.

    Both Democratic and Republican operatives say abortion may take a backseat to other issues in 2018 now that conservative Alabama has elected a Democrat who supports abortion rights.

  • Veterans placing wreaths to honor their own

    Veterans placing wreaths to honor their own

    Saturday, December 16 2017 9:08 PM EST2017-12-17 02:08:43 GMT

    Hundred's of wreaths are being spruced up before being placed on headstone's at the county cemetery in Wichita Falls. 

    Hundred's of wreaths are being spruced up before being placed on headstone's at the county cemetery in Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly