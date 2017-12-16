Weightlifting for a good cause - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Weightlifting for a good cause

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Several Texomans showed off their strength for a good cause on Saturday.

Endunamoo Strength and Conditioning Gym on Harrison Street in Wichita falls hosted the 'Sleigh Pull Fundraiser,' it was a weightlifting contest that helped Midwestern State University's powerlifting team pay for competitions around the state.

"I just wanted to raise enough money to cover the costs for A&M and UT," Drew Hill owner of Endunamoo said. "We just came from competing in UT. I just wanted to cover the costs that those kids had. I ate the bill. I wanted to build up some money and hopefully pay for A&M which is February for these kids."

A dozen weightlifters competed at the event and more than $500 was raised.

