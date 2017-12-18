UPDATE: Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after morning crash

A woman was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday morning after being ejected from her vehicle.

Police say the 22-year-old woman was driving north on Fairway Blvd. near Langford Ln. around 7 a.m. when she struck a curb and crashed into a telephone pole.

The vehicle she was in rolled, ejecting her in the process. She was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

She was taken by ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to WFPD. There is no word on her current condition.

Police have not determined a cause of the crash at this time. Stay with Newschannel 6 for updates.

